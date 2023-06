In Allmannsdorf am Brombachsee, a woman has now died after attending a festival. According to the concert organizers, she and her companion sat on the beach outside the festival grounds. So they both fell asleep. When the man wakes up again, he finds the woman lifeless. First responders are still trying to revive the woman, she is taken to the hospital, where she dies. The police have started the investigation – it currently looks as if there is an internal emergency.

