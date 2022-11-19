In February 2023, the Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso aims to carry out the first allogeneic bone marrow transplant inaugurating the new transplant unit. “A revolution for the patients of our province but also of the Belluno area and, in part, of Venice with the aim of reducing travel to other health authorities or outside the region, improving the quality of life”, underlines Stefano Formentinihealth director of Ulss 2.

The project is taking shape thanks to a testamentary bequest of 800 thousand euros with which the activation of the pole is being financed with the clinical contribution of Professor Damiano Rondelli of the University of Chicagoone of the world‘s leading experts in transplantology, while alla Dr. Marta Stanzani of Sant’Orsola in Bologna management of the Treviso center has been entrusted.

Pole of excellence

The new transplant hub is undergoing testing and will have four chambers to carry out the reinfusion of hematopoietic stem cells from a healthy donor into a recipient undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy after a diagnosis of leukemia or myelodysplasia. «We will be able to welcome between 30 and 40 patients a year, counting on a team of 3 doctors specialized in this area and 15 nurses who are currently being recruited. The environment is structured as a semi-intensive therapy for the type of precautions to be taken, through specific health protocols, equipment for filtering the air and reducing the risk of infections”, notes the phematology rhyme Filippo Gherlinzonito whom we owe the paternity of the center and the commitment to crown a dream after having contributed to starting the Treviso Hematology in 2001, which has now become a point of reference which annually guarantees about 300 hospitalizations and almost 5 thousand chemotherapy treatments.

The details of the plan

In 2021 there were 284 patients hospitalized in the Hematology department of Treviso and 4956 chemotherapy sessions were carried out, in the first 10 months of 2022 256 hospitalizations and 3,644 chemotherapy sessions have already been carried out. The project for the new transplant unit was presented yesterday at the “Highlights of Hematology” conference. The Ca’ Foncello center will therefore add a new element in the field of transplants in the Veneto region, joining the centers in Verona, Vicenza, Mestre and Padua which already offer allogeneic treatment.

The experts

“The first step will be the activation of the clinic to follow the patients who today turn to other centers, in view of their insertion in Treviso”, explains the director Stanzani. Professor Rondelli, on the other hand, recalls the progress made by science: «In the last 10 years, transplants deriving from donors 50% compatible with the recipient are growing, so much so that they will come to be prevalent, just as the maximum age of recipients increases from 60 to 70 and up.”