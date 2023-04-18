Home » Allotment dispute in Egapark Erfurt: First gardeners give up plots
Allotment dispute in Egapark Erfurt: First gardeners give up plots

Allotment dispute in Egapark Erfurt: First gardeners give up plots

The background are the new rules that the management of the Egapark has issued and which are rejected by the gardeners. The board of directors of the “iga 61” facility has therefore been refusing to sign the changed lease agreement for two years.

Allotment dispute in the Egapark goes before the Higher Regional Court

According to managing director Kathrin Weiß, Egapark should be largely car-free during opening hours. Also at issue are the parking fees of 70 euros per year and the entrance fee of 50 euros per year. The case is now awaiting a decision at the Higher Regional Court in Jena. According to CEO Münch, there is still no date for negotiations.

The “iga 61” allotment garden is located on the grounds of the Ega Park and was laid out in 1959 with its 29 gardens.

