ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL AND THE 5th IFRANE FESTIVAL HAS WELL AND WELL ENDED IN APOTHEOSIS

Couple Mohammed Drihem

After Yamna, Hajib, Oumguil, Haddou Aarab, Mimoun or Rahou, H.Kayne and Distinct among other artists who thrilled the Place de la Couronne in downtown Ifrane which welcomed nearly 80,000 spectators from all cities and villages of the Kingdom or even abroad to sing and dance with these stars of popular Moroccan song, warmly applauded last Friday August 18 during the first opening night of the 5th edition of the Ifrane International Festival; all these beautiful people were invited to experience the fifth closing evening of this great event which has just won its letters of nobility organized Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

This great human wave which stormed the Place de la Couronne during this closing evening chaired by the Governor of Ifrane Abdelhamid El Mazid; was there with a mostly Amazigh and 100% Moroccan and local evening hosted by Amazigh artists Moussa Atlas and Fatih from Ain Leuh, Oussidi and Korda in addition to local rapper Biik Shiyouden.

It should also be noted that this very successful festival at all levels was an opportunity to position itself among the poles of attraction of ecological tourism, reflection and sports concentration, and this through the organization of a national conference dedicated to the forest where the Department of Water and Forests, the management of the National Park and the associative fabric of the city of Ifrane and its entire province took part to discuss the need for conservation of this forest wealth of Ifrane considered as national heritage festival theme.

In addition, it should be noted that the products of the soil and local craftsmanship during this edition were well on the agenda since the two new exhibition halls of the city were transformed for a week in real local art galleries where about twenty cooperatives from the Province of Ifrane exhibited their products and their know-how.

Also, this new edition of the Ifrane International Festival was marked by the organization of a series of sports competitions in badminton, shooting, running, volleyball, basket ball, mini football

