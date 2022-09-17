Home News Alluvione Marche, here’s how to donate with Specchio d’Italia
The foundation Mirror of Italy launches a subscription in favor of the populations affected by the flood in the Marche. To the pain for the many, too many deaths, we add the damage that in the municipalities of Senigallia, Barbara, Ostra, Trecastelli, Fabriano and Sassoferrato already appear enormous at a very first evaluation. While the families who found their house devastated by the fury of the Misa, Sentino and Nevola streams are hundreds and hundreds.

10 thousand euros have already been allocated

Thus Specchio d’Italia (which collects the experience of Mirror of the Times, the Turin foundation already very close to the Marche after the earthquake of 6 years ago with the construction of all the schools and the gym in Arquata del Tronto) decided on an immediate allocation 10,000 euros to which will be added the donations that everyone can make to support the communities affected by this drama. The interventions will be carried out as soon as possible, as always.

How to donate

You can donate on www.specchioditalia.org by credit card and Paypal. Or it can be paid by bank transfer to the current account in the name of Fondazione Specchio d’Italia Onlus Iban code IT82 F030 6909 6061 0000 0176 056 or by postal order to the postal current account number 1051722237 in the name of Fondazione Specchio d’Italia, via Brentano 2, 20121, Milan. Reason: “For the Marche”. All payments, except cash, are tax deductible. Info: [email protected]; tel. 02.87197221

