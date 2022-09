Cantiano (Pesaro-Urbino) – There is no longer the bakery, the pub, the tavern, the winery, the clothing store and the florist. The collegiate church of San Giovanni Battista is an empty shell, as are all the lower floors of the houses. They also lost the registry, the historical archive and the bank. They no longer have anything in Cantiano, a village in the Apennines on the border with Umbria.