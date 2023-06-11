Home » Almonty, BioNTech, BYD, NVIDIA, Plug Power – the next obvious opportunity
Almonty, BioNTech, BYD, NVIDIA, Plug Power – the next obvious opportunity

Big profits in a short time, many investors strive for and dream of it. Did you already have the BYD share in your portfolio at EUR 5.00, which is now at EUR 30.00? Or NVIDIA, the stock was less than 30.00 EUR for less than 5 years …

Big profits in a short time, many investors strive for and dream of it. Did you already have the BYD share in your portfolio at EUR 5.00, which is now at EUR 30.00? Or NVIDIA, the stock was available for less than 5 years at less than EUR 30.00 and is now changing hands at over EUR 360.00. With BioNTech and Plug Power, investors have been able to increase their stakes by over 3,000% and 5,000% respectively in recent years. Probably nobody could have imagined these price opportunities to this extent before, but there are always new opportunities due to a changed framework and therefore it is worth taking a look at the Almonty Industries share now. The company is in a unique special situation and from today’s perspective it is foreseeable that a price increase is to be expected. Deutsche Rohstoff AG and KfW IPEX-Bank laid the foundation.

