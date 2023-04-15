Home » Almost 1,900,000 tons of soybeans exported Paraguay in the first quarter of the year
News

Almost 1,900,000 tons of soybeans exported Paraguay in the first quarter of the year

by admin
Almost 1,900,000 tons of soybeans exported Paraguay in the first quarter of the year

Asunción, Radio Nacional.- Soybean exports in the first quarter of the year reached 1,886,457 tons, an increase of 1,024,309 tons, compared to the 862,148 tons exported as of March 2022, reported the Paraguayan Chamber of Exporters and Marketers of Cereals and Oilseeds (Capeco).

The Capeco bulletin details that, according to data from the Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP), this important flow of grain allowed an income of USD 936 million, USD 509 million more compared to the first three months of the year. past, when USD 427 million were generated.

In this regard, Capeco’s Foreign Trade advisor, Sonia Tomassone, stressed that this rebound in shipments generated a positive effect on the national economy and the entire logistics chain.

According to the records of the parent bank and the Single Export Window (VUE), a drop in soybean oil exports could be observed, since in this period 48,999 tons worth USD 53 million were shipped, while in previous period there was an output of 102,521 tons for USD 133 million.

On the other hand, there was a decrease in value and volume of shipments of soybean pellets, considering that at the end of March 212,808 tons were sent for USD 109 million; On the other hand, by the third month of 2022, 388,836 tons had been exported for USD 171 million.

Although the exports of derivatives (oils and pellets) have decreased, Tomassone pointed out that 1,052,404 tons of grain were sent to Argentina by companies that have industries in Paraguay.

Destinations

Argentina monopolized 95% of the shipments of new harvest soybeans due to the high demand caused by the lower production of the neighboring country, as a result of adverse weather conditions. Brazil continues to position itself as the second market with 4%, and South Korea completes the table of destinations with the remaining 1%.

See also  "All legalities in trade have been overturned"

Ranking

In total, 32 companies were responsible for grain exports in the third month of the year. Cargill led the ranking, followed by Viterra, Copagra, ADM, Bunge and others.

Regarding exports by land, LAR continues to lead the ranking with 56% sent by this route, followed by Rafaeli, Agroser, Coopasam and others.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

You may also like

Y talk⑫｜Why you can’t miss the 133rd Canton...

“Olindo and Rosa victims of judicial error, reopen...

Ministry of the Interior denied video on the...

Another criminal attack in Quibdó

Open data and the Internet of Things: a...

Hernandariense commune organizes civil, student and military parade...

11-year-old girl was injured with burns in house...

Sudan in chaos: fighting and explosions in Khartoum

RESIDENTS OF MALETIN UNIVERSITIES CONTINUE WITH THE NEGLIGENCE...

In Arauca, a working group was held with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy