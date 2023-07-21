Almost 5 billion people are active in online networks

The number corresponds to an increase of 3.7 percent over the previous year, according to the current quarterly report of the digital consulting company Kepios. According to his calculations, almost as many people use online networks as the Internet, which currently has 5.19 billion users.

According to the report, however, there are big differences in the use of online platforms. In East and Central Africa, for example, only one in eleven people uses online networks. In India, the world‘s most populous country, it’s one in three.

According to the researchers’ calculations, people also spend more time in online networks: the average daily time increased by two minutes to two hours and 26 minutes. However, the researchers found significant differences: while Brazilians use online networks for an average of three hours and 49 minutes a day, Japanese spend less than an hour there.

In their report, the researchers conclude that the average online service user is active on seven platforms. The US group Meta with its Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook services has three of the most popular. In China, on the other hand, the messenger service WeChat, the app TikTok and its local version Douyin are primarily used. The most frequently used online services also include Twitter, Messenger and Telegram.

