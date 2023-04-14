The news was selected and commented by Jana Shemesh

1. Climate threats from one to ten

On Friday, the Institute of Environmental Policy under the Ministry of the Environment presented a report on how the citizens of Slovakia are threatened by extreme temperatures, rainfall and drought. It is not an optimistic reading, for several reasons.

The administration of the institute divided the municipalities of Slovakia into ten groups according to the degree of their threat from the aforementioned phenomena. According to analysts, almost a million inhabitants of Slovakia currently live in the most threatened regions (level 10 on a 10-point scale).

Who should be most afraid and why: The districts with the highest degree of danger from extreme heat are