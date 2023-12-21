Almost a third of the homeless in the US are Latino – DW Español

According to a recent report, almost a third of homeless people in the United States are Latino. This sobering statistic sheds light on the prevalence of homelessness within the Latino community and the factors that contribute to their housing insecurity.

The data, which was compiled by Diario Las Americas, indicates that the number of Latinos experiencing homelessness has reached a record high in the US. This news comes as a shock to many, as the Latino community makes up only about 18% of the total US population, yet nearly a third of the homeless population.

The causes of this alarming trend are varied and complex, including economic hardships, lack of affordable housing, and systemic inequalities. Many Latinos face discrimination and barriers to accessing resources and support systems that could help them avoid homelessness.

As a result, organizations and advocates for the Latino community are calling for increased attention and investment in addressing the root causes of homelessness, as well as providing culturally sensitive and targeted support for those who are experiencing housing insecurity.

In response to this report, El Economista is preparing to publish an in-depth analysis of the factors contributing to the high rate of homelessness among Latinos in the US. The publication aims to raise awareness of this issue and spark meaningful discussions about how to effectively address and prevent homelessness within the Latino community.

It is clear that addressing homelessness among Latinos in the US is a crucial and urgent matter. By acknowledging and prioritizing the needs of this marginalized group, we can work toward creating a more equitable and just society for all.