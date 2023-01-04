Home News (Almost) free bus: the revolution starts from Bari. “In Italy we will lead the way”
News

(Almost) free bus: the revolution starts from Bari. “In Italy we will lead the way”

by admin
(Almost) free bus: the revolution starts from Bari. “In Italy we will lead the way”

BARI – Europe calls, Bari answers. The Apulian capital makes city bus passes almost free: the annual ones will cost only 20 euros. For all citizens, with no restrictions on income or time slot. But also for those who study or work in the city. It is unique in Italy: no capital city had ever dared so much before to entice the use of local public transport.

See also  Adhere to the strategic policy of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and constantly promote the construction of party style and clean government and the fight against corruption_News Center_China Net

You may also like

People in the Chinese medical field: the second...

Castelli (Fdi) in place of Legnini (Pd), Meloni...

Many places in my country will be warm...

Horoscope Rob Brezsny Virgo December 29, 2022 /...

Huaihua received 174,500 tourists during the New Year’s...

Ratzinger, funeral almost like a Pope the Vatican...

The “post-epidemic recovery” market is starting, and funds...

Pa, over 10 thousand hirings by way of...

Artificially lowering the death rate from the epidemic?A...

Horoscope Rob Brezsny Sagittarius December 29, 2022 /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy