BARI – Europe calls, Bari answers. The Apulian capital makes city bus passes almost free: the annual ones will cost only 20 euros. For all citizens, with no restrictions on income or time slot. But also for those who study or work in the city. It is unique in Italy: no capital city had ever dared so much before to entice the use of local public transport.
