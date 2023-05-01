Almost like new – a 2,300-year-old pair of scissors surprises with a phenomenal state of preservation

From the 3rd century BC to the 2nd century B.C. the Celts burned their dead and buried the remains of the skeletons in pits together with the grave goods. Other burials in Sendling show that this is a previously unknown burial ground. The tomb with sword, scissors and razor was centrally located in a square formed by four separate posts, which emphasized the space. The grave goods are assigned to a man. The sword was heated, folded and thus rendered unusable. The reason for this transformation can of course only be guessed at. Perhaps the sword was deliberately deprived of its function to protect the whole tomb from looting, or it was folded to fit the burial pit. Other speculative theories explain the ritual “destruction” of the blade in order to continue serving the dead in posterity, or as a superstitious measure against revenants. The scissors were either hair scissors or intended for cutting textiles. However, it could also have been used for sheep shearing – a multifunctional device even then.

A pair of scissors more than 2,300 years old in a condition as if they could still be used today: this is a special find! The quality of craftsmanship is just as impressive as the fortunate fact that this tool has been excellently preserved. The rest of the grave furnishings also provide a fascinating insight into our past. General conservator Prof. Mathias Pfeil, head of the Bavarian State Office for the Preservation of Monuments

Explosive ordnance disposal officers noticed the grave during their preventive search for possible explosive devices from the Second World War and informed the Bavarian State Office at an early stage. The construction work could thus be continued without major delays and an important, previously completely unknown source on the Celtic past could be discovered and secured.