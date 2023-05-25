Almost six million FTTH connections available

Deutsche Telekom provides regular information on the progress of its broadband expansion. The Bonn-based group has now presented current figures for the implementation of faster Internet connections in April 2023.

Faster internet for 235,000 households

According to the Telekom 235,000 households nationwide were able to surf the Internet faster if required in April. A total of 36 million households have access to the Internet with a download bandwidth of up to 100 Mbit/s or more. Telekom offers over 29 million households access with up to 250 Mbit/s or more in its network.

Telekom sets up 150,000 more FTTH connections in April

In April, Telekom also increased the number of fiber optic connections by 150,000 to almost six million. These are FTTH connections, i.e. fiber optic lines to the customers’ homes. Tariffs with surfing speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbit/s) can be booked via fiber optic connection. According to Telekom, the bottom line is that around 800,000 households have benefited from the company’s broadband expansion since the beginning of 2023.