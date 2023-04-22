Home » Almost three quarters of French citizens are dissatisfied with Macron
News

Almost three quarters of French citizens are dissatisfied with Macron

by admin
Almost three quarters of French citizens are dissatisfied with Macron

Emmanuel Macron attends a school in Ganges.Photo: Daniel Cole/Pool AP/AP/dpa

news-content”>

After French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform, almost three quarters of citizens are dissatisfied with their head of state. This was the result of a survey by the Ifop Institute for the Sunday newspaper “Journal du Dimanche”.

After French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform, almost three quarters of citizens are dissatisfied with their head of state. This was the result of a survey by the Ifop institute for the Sunday newspaper “Journal du Dimanche”, which was published in advance on Saturday. In the monthly survey, only 26 percent of participants said they were satisfied with the president, two percentage points less than in March.

However, the new approval value is not a new negative record for Macron. In December 2018, at the height of the yellow vest protests, only 23 percent of the French were satisfied with their head of state. Compared to April 2022, when Macron was re-elected for a second term, the new poll figure represents a significant decrease of 15 percentage points.

Of Macron’s critics, 47 percent said they were “very dissatisfied” with Macron this month. That 7% month-on-month increase reflects an increase in anger in the country since Macron pushed through the pension reform decision without Parliament passing it. The law, which provides for a gradual increase in the retirement age in France from 62 to 64, was announced on April 15.

Between April 14th and 21st, a total of 1955 representative selected citizens aged 18 and over were interviewed online for the survey.(afp)

See also  In Budapest, the sovereign embrace between Orban and Marine Le Pen: "Salvini is our hero"

You are also welcome to support EPOCH TIMES with your donation:

Donate Now!

You may also like

President Yamil Bukele tours the sports venues for...

Protesters in Risaralda rejected the reforms proposed by...

The demonstration of the four provincial-level teams promotes...

New shooting inside a maximum security prison in...

Benefits of having an active physics

Volksoper boss presents plans for the new season

Migrants prepare in southern Mexico to go on...

Literary news at the Bogota International Book Fair

Touch-and-go exercise: Airbus A380 trains at Leipzig/Halle Airport

Shuar community retains dump trucks and operating personnel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy