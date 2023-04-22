Almost three quarters of French citizens are dissatisfied with Macron

news-content”>

After French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform, almost three quarters of citizens are dissatisfied with their head of state. This was the result of a survey by the Ifop institute for the Sunday newspaper “Journal du Dimanche”, which was published in advance on Saturday. In the monthly survey, only 26 percent of participants said they were satisfied with the president, two percentage points less than in March.

However, the new approval value is not a new negative record for Macron. In December 2018, at the height of the yellow vest protests, only 23 percent of the French were satisfied with their head of state. Compared to April 2022, when Macron was re-elected for a second term, the new poll figure represents a significant decrease of 15 percentage points.

Of Macron’s critics, 47 percent said they were “very dissatisfied” with Macron this month. That 7% month-on-month increase reflects an increase in anger in the country since Macron pushed through the pension reform decision without Parliament passing it. The law, which provides for a gradual increase in the retirement age in France from 62 to 64, was announced on April 15.

Between April 14th and 21st, a total of 1955 representative selected citizens aged 18 and over were interviewed online for the survey.(afp)