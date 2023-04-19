Alon Bar, Ambassador of Israel to the Uffizi Galleries – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 18 – This afternoon the Gallery of Statues and Paintings hosted a visit from Alon Bar, Ambassador of Israel in Italy and San Marino. Bar was welcomed into the museum by the director of the Uffizi Galleries Eike Schmidt: after the official greeting, in the Vasari Auditorium, he signed the museum’s Guest of Honor Register.



The ambassador stayed at the Uffizi for about two and a half hours: during the tour, he especially admired Botticelli’s Venus and Primavera, Leonardo’s masterpieces, Michelangelo’s Doni Tondo, Artemisia Gentileschi’s Judith and the Medusa by Caravaggio. (HANDLE).

