Home » Alon Bar, Ambassador of Israel to the Uffizi Galleries – Tuscany
News

Alon Bar, Ambassador of Israel to the Uffizi Galleries – Tuscany

by admin
Alon Bar, Ambassador of Israel to the Uffizi Galleries – Tuscany

welcomed by director Eike Schmidt

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 18 – This afternoon the Gallery of Statues and Paintings hosted a visit from Alon Bar, Ambassador of Israel in Italy and San Marino. Bar was welcomed into the museum by the director of the Uffizi Galleries Eike Schmidt: after the official greeting, in the Vasari Auditorium, he signed the museum’s Guest of Honor Register.

The ambassador stayed at the Uffizi for about two and a half hours: during the tour, he especially admired Botticelli’s Venus and Primavera, Leonardo’s masterpieces, Michelangelo’s Doni Tondo, Artemisia Gentileschi’s Judith and the Medusa by Caravaggio. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy