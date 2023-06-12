Alonso Sánchez in the relaunch of ‘Deliver us from good’

After 15 years of presenting ‘Deliver us from good’, the Vallenato writer Alonso Sánchez Baute relaunched his work within the framework of the First Valledupar Book Fair, organized by EL PILÓN newspaper.

Also read: “The regional media are necessary to strengthen democracy”: directors at the Valledupar Book Fair

During a conversation with the journalist and political scientist María Jimena Duzán, the author recounted the changes that this new version reissued by Grupo Planeta has, in which he makes a social X-ray of a part of the violence that he explores on two Vallenato characters: Ricardo Palmera, former commander of the Farc and Rodrigo Tovar, former commander of the Northern Bloc of the AUC, who were neighbors and lived on the same street in Valledupar.

“Initially, the story of two people whose families have a relationship on the same street can still be seen, but at this time these protagonists of the book ceased to be protagonists of the country.Fortunately, because they are no longer the warriors they were a few years ago”, said Alonso Sánchez Baute.

The author described that the work, in its new version, is told by two narrators: he, as a writer, based on an investigation he carried out, and the character of Josefina Palmera, a classist, homophobic and spiteful matriarch who tells the fate of ” two young people who grew up side by side, desk by desk” and ended in violence.

#Felva2023 📚| The Vallenato writer Alonso Sánchez says that he was afraid to launch his work ‘Deliver us from good’, in which he x-rays the armed conflict in the region, with Ricardo Palmera and Rodrigo Tovar Pupo as protagonists. pic.twitter.com/rjzJ8FksW6 — El Pilon (@El_Pilon) June 11, 2023

“When the novel was published for the first time, people came to meet Josefina Palmera, who is a character who had an ornate change because what I did in this new version was to avoid her, in the sense that there were many passages that she repeated and at the same time edit those paragraphs, it is stronger and more recharged”, explained the author.

He added: “I remember that I went to a dinner with an ambassador from Spain and he asked me about the central axis of the story and I told him that machismo is what is in the background in ‘Deliver us from Good’. I highlight the macho theme because ultimately what this story tells is how war basically continues to be a macho duel, a need to avoid showing the emotions that feminize and weaken us, despite the fact that we all have so much feminine and masculine”.

‘Deliver us from good’ was reissued by Grupo Planeta publishing house. PHOTO: COURTESY

Sánchez Baute revealed that he was afraid to publish the first version of his work, which was initially titled ‘El canto de la cabuya’, referring to the saying vallenato, which means the beginning of everything.

“On January 1, 2006, when I was in Cartagena, I said: ‘No more, if you were able to publish ‘To hell with the damn spring’, how can you not be able to publish ‘Deliver us from good’, which at that time was called ‘El canto de la cabuya’ and that is the name of a chapter of the book because it is a very vallenato expression that means that everything starts there, but due to my mistake it ends up being called ‘Deliver us from good’”, he counted.

Do not stop reading: “I always wanted to be a man to be a free woman”: Vanessa Rosales

About the title ‘Deliver us from good’, he said that it perfectly describes the vision that Ricardo Palmera and Jorge Tovar Pupo had when they decided to go to war: “They went to the mountains convinced that they were going to save their society, from their perspective and that title stayed there… In the book I say that this didn’t even help shit, because the violence in the end left only a trail of dead”.

#Felva2023 📚 “War is a macho game trying to hide what feminizes them. There is machismo in war ”: Alonso Sánchez Baute during his conversation at the Valledupar Book Fair. pic.twitter.com/8m5YiNl3z8 — El Pilon (@El_Pilon) June 11, 2023

The author reflected on what has changed in the country during the last 15 years, emphasizing that ‘Deliver us from good’ is a guide to understand the armed conflict in Valledupar and Colombia.

Finally, he expressed that thanks to time and the Valledupar Book Fair, Felva 2023, he was able to present this work in the city that witnessed the beginning of that chapter of violence, led by former guerrilla and paramilitary commanders in Colombia.

“I feel very moved by this reception that the Fair has had, which for me is more important than any of the following ones, because it is the fair that marks, and I am more than happy to present this book and others in Valledupar”he added.

For her part, journalist María Jimena Duzán said that ‘Deliver us from good’ is a work that tells what happened in the armed conflict and praised Alonso Sánchez for boldly writing that story.

“There are few stories about the armed conflict, this is one of the soap operas that best talks about that armed conflict and that ended with the war on different shores. This conflict has been defined from the regional point of view and this novel takes the problem of a region and turns it into a national one.”, he expressed.

It may interest you: “The mourning for the death of a pet is devastating”: Alonso Sánchez Baute in Felva 2023

During the first Valledupar Book Fair, Alonso Sánchez Baute also presented ‘La mirada de Humilda’, one of his most significant works and applauded by the vallenato public.

BY: CARMEN LUCIA MENDOZA NECK / EL PILÓN.