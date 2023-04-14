F1 Alonso – He says it with clarity and intellectual honesty: Ferrari and Mercedes are improving and it will be more difficult for Aston Martin to get on the podium. Fernando Alonso, with the English F1 team, has so far climbed the podium three times in as many Grands Prix. However, he is aware of the fact that the competition is not watching. And therefore continuing on this tenor will not be exactly as easy as drinking a glass of water.

The Asturian had it put on paper in an interview with “Marca”: “Since the first races were held away from Europe – he said – it was difficult to bring substantial updates. From now on, however, we could notice that some teams like Mercedes and Ferrari could take an important step forward. Red Bull aside, we’re all very close in terms of performance, so upgrades will be key.”

All right, le Red Bull for now they are competing in a separate world championship. But the two-time world champion says he is confident that Aston Martin can perhaps carve out some more satisfaction. Without leaving realism in the attic. “For our part – he explains – we have to learn to grow in managing the weekend, having to pay attention to the smallest details because the level is decidedly high. For us, right now, these are happy days but we must not think that it will always be like this”.

And he concludes: “everything that is coming is a kind of bonus”.