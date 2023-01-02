Home News Alpacas and llamas escape from the enclosure, caught with help from neighbors
Alpacas and llamas escape from the enclosure, caught with help from neighbors

The carabinieri also had to intervene and set off in pursuit in the early morning in Villorba. Three llamas and three alpacas escaped from private land, the owner promptly notified the police. The patrol intervened to avert any dangers in via Campagnola, close to the field from which the animals escaped. A secondary road but still traveled by many motorists where at that moment, moreover, a thick fog had fallen. Not without some difficulty and thanks to the help of the owners and neighbors, the animals, unharmed, were brought back inside a fenced area.

