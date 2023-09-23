Alpha, Aitana’s new job

Aitana returns stronger than ever with “Alpha”, a new work with which she continues her “11 REASONS” (2020), and which belongs to what she calls the “αlpha era”, a new era in which The rhythms from Europop and electronica are very present.

The most important figure of pop in Spain, who has always followed a clear, harmonious and defined line in his albums, recognizes that “αlpha” is a concept album, in which, moving away from traditional pop, he opts for fun on the dance floor of dance creating the anthems of a new generation.

In this sense, “αlpha” represents a beginning, as it appears in the Greek alphabet. “αlpha” is the catalyst of a community that seeks to transform the world.

It is not just an album, it is the union of ideals of all those who seek a new future. “αlpha” represents the paradigm shift in the negative connotations imposed on sexuality, physical relationships and love.

The electronic bases, with liberating and stimulating rhythms, and the staging dismantle the prejudices and conceptions about our most instinctive and passionate acts, teaching us the diversity and richness of spontaneity.

“αlpha” is a safe space for those looking to join a community that supports each other.

With the release of 5 singles prior to the album, the artist already hinted at the change of style she was entering into and the public was delighted with it, accumulating more than 155 million streams on “Formentera” with Nicki Nicole, or almost 10 million in “miamor” with Rels B, released just a few weeks ago.

“αlpha” is a set of 15 tracks about heartbreak, self-criticism, compassion and giving yourself a chance again.

From the breath of fresh air in “Dararí”, the sad techno of “Ella Bailaba”, the combination with the acclaimed Danna Paola in “AQYNE”, the forbidden love of “The Killers” to the declaration to that person who makes you feel the protagonist of the story in “Luna”.

