Alpha Tauri, the noble commitment of Yuki Tsunoda

F1 – The maximum is not only given on the track. Yuki Tsunoda he knows how to give it well even when he has to put his heart into it. This is demonstrated by the fact that, in these days in which theEmilia Romagna is on its knees due to the flood, he did his best to help shovel the mud.

Not only did he share the appeal of the municipality of Faenza to raise funds, but he also launched an appeal to those who are now his fellow citizens to do so, having chosen to live in the municipality of Ravenna to be closer to the F1 team. .

“After a horrible night – he told the newspaper Repubblica – the city is seriously affected, dust, mud and the smell of petrol everywhere, currently it is difficult for people to find food and places to stay, after many have been evacuated from their homes. Please, whatever you can do to help is needed.”

In short, from Japan with love. Who knows how to run on the track and also towards the neighbor in need.