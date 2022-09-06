There is a very special value in having chosen to put food at the center of the Udine stage of the “Alphabet of the future”. On the one hand, it is a strongly identifying theme for our country: food and nutrition are a fundamental part of Italian history and culture, and the different interpretations given by the territories represent an element of wealth that has few equals in the world.

The concomitance with Friuli Doc, of which our appointment represents a sort of preview, is a way to underline this centrality and pay homage to it.

On the other hand, however, the planet-food is also the ideal testing ground for an initiative like ours that examines Italy’s ability to believe in the power of innovation. It is here, in fact, that we have to deal with the most important challenges of this historic season.

Food production and consumption are at the center of a perfect storm, caught between the essential need for environmental sustainability and the pitfalls brought about by the energy squeeze and the increases that affect the entire supply chain.

To escape this stranglehold, there is only one way: to combine the knowledge of Made in Italy with the possibilities that technological development makes available to us. That is to innovate in processes and products to reduce waste, preserve the tradition of quality and be more competitive.

This is why we should not worry if even in the food sector we hear more and more often about artificial intelligence, the Internet of things or blockchain and new fields of study emerge. They are tools that can help, it is up to us to find a way to exploit them in a balanced way.

How? By making all the actors on the scene, entrepreneurs, public decision-makers and consumers, dialogue, so that they can join efforts towards a common goal.

Even a newspaper can make a contribution and “The Alphabet of the Future” was born with this very purpose and with the desire to provide the community of readers with the information they need to understand the changing world and to master the news to use them to their advantage.

Wednesday 7 September, in Udine, we will write together another stage of this journey that is certainly complicated, but capable of orienting our future.

