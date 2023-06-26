Alpine: an American consortium buys 24% of the team

The Renault Group has decided to sell 24% of the shares of its F1 team, Alpine, to an American consortium, led by the RedBird fund.

The F1 continues, thanks to its extraordinary growth in terms of following and popularity, to attract new investments. This time the interested party is a team, the Alpine: a few months ago the Anglo-French team had said she was open to the entry of new minority partners into the company, with the aim of reducing the weight of the team on the balance sheets of the Gruppo Renault and modernize, thanks to the arrival of fresh money, the infrastructure of Enstone. Through a press release, the French company made it official this morning that an American consortium has acquired the 24% of shares of Alpine Racing Ltd., i.e. the company that controls all F1 activities excluding the Power Unit department of Viry-Châtillon, which is not a party to the transaction. The American consortium has chosen to invest €200 million for 24% of the Enstone stable, whose total post-transaction value now stands at around $900 million (about €825 million).

The protagonists of this acquisition are well-known faces in the world of sport and entertainment. In addition to the bottom Other Capitalwhose co-founder Alec Scheiner will join the Alpine board of directors, are also part of the consortium RedBird Capital Partnersowner of the AC Milan and Toulouse football clubs, e Maximum Effort Investments, co-financed by actors Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney. The latter have accumulated experience in the creation and development of a brand in the sports field following the acquisition of an amateur football team, Wrexham AFC, which in a few years has become famous all over the world also thanks to a documentary, Welcome to Wrexham.

These are the words of the CEO of the Renault group, luca de meo: “The F1 and Alpine are strategic assets for Groupe Renault. In the last two years we have given new life to Alpine, taking advantage of the iconic A110, and we have given the brand a boost, bringing it into F1, where we aim to fight for the title. This partnership will accelerate Alpine’s growth in F1 by diversifying revenue sources and increasing brand value.”

“This collaboration…” – instead declared Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine – “…represents an important step to improve our performance from all points of view. The investor group […] he will bring his great skills to strengthen our strategy in terms of media and marketing. This is essential to support our sporting performance over the long term. Secondly, the incremental revenues generated will be reinvested in the team, so as to accelerate our plan to scale and reach the top teams in terms of infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment.”

Cover photo: Alessandro Martellotta for Newsf1.it

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

