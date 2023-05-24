Alpine Club warns against ski area expansion on glaciers

München

Always higher, always more? Some glacier ski areas in Tyrol are pursuing the maxim of further expansion. For the German Alpine Club, this is a mistake in times of the climate crisis.

In connection with climate change, the German Alpine Association warns against the expansion of ski areas at sensitive altitudes and previously untouched glacier areas. A new development wave is rolling, explained the mountaineering and environmental association on Tuesday evening in Munich. Three major projects are planned in the Ötztal Alps alone – two for ski areas and one for hydroelectric power.

The fact that these developments are a consequence of the rising temperatures worldwide only becomes apparent at second glance. As a consequence of the lack of snow and – like last winter – temperatures that were sometimes too mild for artificial snowmaking, ski areas are reportedly being relocated to higher glacier locations.

According to the EU climate change service Copernicus, more glacier ice than ever before melted in the European Alps in 2022. The glaciers in the Alps lost more than five cubic kilometers of ice. If you were to press this mass of ice into a cube, the edges of the cube would be around five and a half times as high as the Eiffel Tower.

Skiing instead of future prospects

“In both projects, in the Kaunertal and Pitztal ski areas, glacier areas are to be developed that have so far been completely natural and are of great importance for natural mountain sports,” criticized the club’s president, Roland Stierle. “For a few more years of skiing, future prospects in gentle tourism will be sacrificed here.” Because in the leveled and built-up area, nobody wants to go on high tours or hike the mountains.

Regarding the planned expansion of the Kaunertal power plant, Stierle said: On the one hand, the expansion of renewable energies should reduce CO2 pollution. On the other hand, bogs would be destroyed as natural CO2 stores and free-flowing rivers would be destroyed. The Ötztal is already threatened by water shortages due to the retreat of the glaciers. The water discharges through the power plant would massively exacerbate this deficiency. “Of course we need an energy transition, but we mustn’t forget about nature.”