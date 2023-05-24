Home » Alpine Club warns against ski area expansion on glaciers
News

Alpine Club warns against ski area expansion on glaciers

by admin
Alpine Club warns against ski area expansion on glaciers

München
Always higher, always more? Some glacier ski areas in Tyrol are pursuing the maxim of further expansion. For the German Alpine Club, this is a mistake in times of the climate crisis.

In connection with climate change, the German Alpine Association warns against the expansion of ski areas at sensitive altitudes and previously untouched glacier areas. A new development wave is rolling, explained the mountaineering and environmental association on Tuesday evening in Munich. Three major projects are planned in the Ötztal Alps alone – two for ski areas and one for hydroelectric power.

The fact that these developments are a consequence of the rising temperatures worldwide only becomes apparent at second glance. As a consequence of the lack of snow and – like last winter – temperatures that were sometimes too mild for artificial snowmaking, ski areas are reportedly being relocated to higher glacier locations.

According to the EU climate change service Copernicus, more glacier ice than ever before melted in the European Alps in 2022. The glaciers in the Alps lost more than five cubic kilometers of ice. If you were to press this mass of ice into a cube, the edges of the cube would be around five and a half times as high as the Eiffel Tower.

Skiing instead of future prospects

“In both projects, in the Kaunertal and Pitztal ski areas, glacier areas are to be developed that have so far been completely natural and are of great importance for natural mountain sports,” criticized the club’s president, Roland Stierle. “For a few more years of skiing, future prospects in gentle tourism will be sacrificed here.” Because in the leveled and built-up area, nobody wants to go on high tours or hike the mountains.

See also  Kids and the war on TikTok: the story of the (fake) Russian invasion of Sweden

Regarding the planned expansion of the Kaunertal power plant, Stierle said: On the one hand, the expansion of renewable energies should reduce CO2 pollution. On the other hand, bogs would be destroyed as natural CO2 stores and free-flowing rivers would be destroyed. The Ötztal is already threatened by water shortages due to the retreat of the glaciers. The water discharges through the power plant would massively exacerbate this deficiency. “Of course we need an energy transition, but we mustn’t forget about nature.”

You may also like

Ukraine update: Russia extends pre-trial detention by US...

“Football, passion and tragedy, an urgent reflection”: Walter...

UN Rapporteurs arrive in Colombia to see challenges...

Our province launches special investigation and rectification of...

The weight of the law falls on a...

Colombia seeks its second victory in the U-20...

Implementation aid for tax clerk training (BStBK)

Cross death to chavismo

CVC forecasts dry weather accompanied by rain

Inner Mongolia films “Pianjing Baoyin” and “Watching the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy