“When I ski, it’s like a song… flow, power, rhythm. You can’t help but feel great,” wrote Mikaela Shiffrin on social media last year. Skiing is her life. The 27-year-old is indisputably one of the strongest skiers in alpine skiing history, and many experts even consider her the best of all time. Now Shiffrin has added another record to her record collection: her wins in the giant slalom on Friday and a day later in the slalom in Åre in Sweden were Shiffrin’s 86th and 87th World Cup success.

The US-American initially caught up with skiing legend Ingemar Stenmark and improved his age-old record one day later. The Swede set a record of 86 World Cup victories in the 1970s and 80s. “She deserves it so much,” Stenmark, who is now 66, said in advance. “She’s a great skier. And what impresses me the most is that she’s so good in all disciplines – which I’ve never been able to do. I’m also sure that she will be the first, the 100 wins [im Weltcup – Anm. d. Red.] reached.”

“It’s a spectacular, wild day,” said Shiffrin after her victory in Åre, where she also won her first World Cup race eleven years ago: “To be named in one sentence with Stenmark is incredible.” As a little girl, she dreamed of winning World Cup races, Shiffrin said, but “never thought I could reach that record.”

Thoughts of resignation after father’s death

Shiffrin’s career had already come to an end once before: after the sudden death of her father in February 2020. Jeff Shiffrin wanted to repair the roof of the family home in Edwards, Colorado and fell in the process. The 65-year-old succumbed to his severe head injuries. Shiffrin was heartbroken “at the unexpected passing of my kind, loving, caring, patient and wonderful father,” she wrote on Twitter. “Our mountains, our sea, our sunrise, our heart, our soul, our everything. He taught us so many valuable lessons.”

Shiffrin broke off the World Cup season after the stroke of fate. For months it was unclear whether she would return to the ski circuit. “I didn’t want to ski anymore. I didn’t want to eat anything. I didn’t want to sleep anymore,” the US star later said about this difficult time. She entered the 2020/21 season late. When Shiffrin clinched her 67th World Cup victory ten months after her father’s death, she burst into tears in the finish area. “I didn’t know if I could race at that level again,” she said. “It takes so much energy. It’s a win for my whole team, for my mother. I didn’t drive alone today.” Shiffrin’s mother Eileen trained the world-class driver until 2019, but then retired to the second row.

World champion at 17, Olympic champion at 18

Shiffrin’s parents used to ski race themselves. Mikaela was already on skis at the age of two and a half. Like her older brother Taylor, she attended an elite winter sports school in the US state of Vermont. “She’s the best I’ve ever seen,” said the then principal of Shiffrin. In March 2011, two days before her 16th birthday, she competed in her first World Cup race, and in December 2012 she was on the top of the podium for the first time in the slalom in Åre.

Mikaela Shiffrin was just 17 when she won her first world title in slalom in Schladming

Especially in this discipline, Shiffrin has now celebrated success in a row. In 2013 she became slalom world champion for the first time at the age of 17 in Schladming in Austria, and in 2014 in Sochi in Russia at the age of 18 she became Olympic champion. To date, Shiffrin has collected a total of 14 medals at the Olympic Games and World Championships, including two Olympic gold medals and six world titles.

World Cup victories in all disciplines

In the 2015/16 World Cup season, Shiffrin tried his hand at the speed disciplines Super-G and downhill for the first time. After some warm-up time, she also celebrated World Cup victories there. Shiffrin is one of only seven female skiers to have been successful in all five World Cup disciplines (slalom, giant slalom, Super-G, downhill, combined). The American has secured the overall World Cup four times – in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Two stars of the alpine ski scene, a couple: Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde

“Her ambition is incredible, everything is geared towards skiing 24 hours a day,” said US technical trainer Roland Pfeifer in 2013 about the then 17-year-old Shiffrin. She has not lost this ambition to this day. Shiffrin herself is sometimes unsure about her successes: “Somehow it’s crazy: The more I win, the more afraid I am of not doing it in the future. It’s an eerie feeling,” she said once. So far, this fear has been unfounded. Things are going well for the US superstar not only in sport, but also privately: With the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, overall World Cup winner 2020, Shiffrin forms a dream couple in alpine ski racing.

Article updated after Shiffrin’s 87th World Cup win.