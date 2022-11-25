Groped a woman at a gathering of Alpine troops on leave. It was a convivial meeting, in a club Pedavenawith at least 200 people. There’s already been a first-degree conviction for a petty officer and a trial is underway for aiding and abetting and false information to the prosecutor to the marshal of the Alpieri exploratory platoon, Renzo Caneve. The Feltrino is accused of having lied during interrogationto cover the fellow soldier, declaring that he had not seen any sexual assault before the fashion show and not having reproached anyone for such an unpleasant and inconsiderate gesture.

A 50 year old of Bassano del Grappa he was sentenced to one year and eight months’ imprisonment by the investigating judge Sgubbi, compared to the five years and six months that prosecutor Gallego had asked for, for having grabbed a colleague’s wife from behind and touched her bottom. The man has appealed and a hearing has not yet been set at the Court of Venice, despite the fact that some time has passed since the facts. The proceeding still in progress, before the judge Domenico Riposati, is more recent. Caneve is defended by the lawyer from Treviso Arman and, after the prosecution witnesses, the five cited by the defense filed past, starting with the photographer and cameraman from Vicenza, who had to document the ceremony and lunch and produced the USB flash drive with all the images and videos. He hasn’t seen anything of what has been disputed and hasn’t even heard reproaches against anyone, yet Caneve is one who makes himself heard, and how, when he is needed.

The depositions of the other witnesses are of the same tenor, one of whom came specially from Aosta, where he currently works. On 7 June next year, discussion and first instance sentence.