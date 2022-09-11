IVREA In the city the 24th annual meeting of the 1st Grouping of the National Alpine Association, which includes the sections of Piedmont, Liguria, Valle d’Aosta and France. Twenty-two thousand Alpine troops marched along a two-kilometer route. Numerous events of the event, with exhibitions, book presentations, concerts of choirs and fanfares, the opening of a philatelic stand with special cancellation, as well as moments of celebration of the values ​​of the Alpini corps, which this year celebrates 150 years of history and commitment to the service of the country. The Ivrea Section, on the other hand, celebrated its century of life.

