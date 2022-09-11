Home News Alpini in Ivrea, all the videos of the 24th Rally
Alpini in Ivrea, all the videos of the 24th Rally

A moment from the Sunday parade

22,000 marched on Sunday

IVREA In the city the 24th annual meeting of the 1st Grouping of the National Alpine Association, which includes the sections of Piedmont, Liguria, Valle d’Aosta and France. Twenty-two thousand Alpine troops marched along a two-kilometer route. Numerous events of the event, with exhibitions, book presentations, concerts of choirs and fanfares, the opening of a philatelic stand with special cancellation, as well as moments of celebration of the values ​​of the Alpini corps, which this year celebrates 150 years of history and commitment to the service of the country. The Ivrea Section, on the other hand, celebrated its century of life.

Here are some of the most significant moments on video.

The parade of the 22,000 Alpine troops on Sunday morning

General Piasente honorary citizen of Salerano

Ivrea, the start of the parade of the first Alpine Group

The Alpini in Ivrea, the official orations at the Gathering of the first Grouping

Ivrea, the fanfare at the alpine night

Ivrea, the parade of the Alpini for the homage to the Fallen

Alpini in Ivrea, Gathering of the first Group, the banner and banners in the center

Ivrea, one hundred years of history of the Ana section

Ivrea, the citadel of the Alpini inaugurated

Ivrea, relics and curiosities on display about the world and the history of the Alpine troops

