IVREA. On Sunday 11 September, at the headquarters, the Alpine troops, with a representative of the Municipality of Ivrea, extracted the winning lottery tickets. Here they are, at the bottom.

Overall, 42700 tickets were sold.

For those who have a winning ticket, within 90 days they must go to the headquarters of the Alpine section of Ivrea, in via De Gasperi, open from Tuesday to Friday, from 9 pm to 11 pm.

The first prize is a Panda.

1st PRIZE 25849, 2nd PRIZE 23553, 3rd PRIZE 34081, 4th PRIZE 37380, 5th PRIZE 8507, 6th PRIZE 35139, 7th PRIZE 10818, 8th PRIZE 33302, 9th PRIZE 43620, 10th PRIZE 12169, 11th PRIZE 11114, 12th PRIZE 37466, 13th PRIZE 3078, 14th PRIZE 28235, 15th PRIZE 4426, 16th PRIZE 47086, 17th PRIZE 44406, 18th PRIZE 25571, 19th PRIZE 9046, 20th PRIZE 11861, 21st PRIZE 40537, 22nd PRIZE 10495, 23rd PRIZE 26734, 24th PRIZE 10170, 25th PRIZE 47270, 26th PRIZE 3633, 27th PRIZE 4400, 28th PRIZE 5090, 29th PRIZE 25009, 30th PRIZE 23756, 31st PRIZE 48340, 32nd PRIZE 12189, 33rd PRIZE 25184, 34th PRIZE 12780, 35th PRIZE 15574, 36th PRIZE 36123, 37th PRIZE 2556, 38th PRIZE 38441, 39th PRIZE 22580, 40th PRIZE 21112, 41st PRIZE 5849, 42nd PRIZE 39719, 43rd PRIZE 29790, 44th PRIZE 49855, 45th PRIZE 48504, 46th PRIZE 38425, 47th PRIZE 15029, 48th PRIZE 38420, 49th PRIZE 45843, 50th PRIZE 37636, 51st PRIZE 47027, 52nd PRIZE 49143, 53rd PRIZE 3338, 54th PRIZE 14139, 55th PRIZE 11946, 56th PRIZE 43402, 57th PRIZE 2492, 58th PRIZE 43821, 59th PRIZE 47639, 60th PRIZE 20919, 61st PRIZE 3888, 62nd PRIZE 49177, 63rd PRIZE 25791, 64th PRIZE 20817, 65th PRIZE 35433, 66th PRIZE 40804, 67th PRIZE 28290, 68th PRIZE 15483, 69th PRIZE 43495, 70th PRIZE 12680, 71st PRIZE 13742, 72nd PRIZE 47401, 73rd PRIZE 14334, 74th PRIZE 11849, 75th PRIZE 28822, 76th PRIZE 1934, 77th PRIZE 30358, 78th PRIZE 47709, 79th PRIZE 16344, 80th PRIZE 46252, 81st PRIZE 27772, 82nd PRIZE 45010, 83rd PRIZE 4080, 84th PRIZE 25121, 85th PRIZE 25536, 86th PRIZE 13358, 87th PRIZE 4845, 88th PRIZE 7053, 89th PRIZE 45428, 90th PRIZE 32620, 91st PRIZE 39220, 92nd PRIZE 43431, 93rd PRIZE 18890, 94th PRIZE 43395, 95th PRIZE 11434, 96th PRIZE 45737, 97th PRIZE 1344, 98th PRIZE 36437, 99th PRIZE 46372, 100th PRIZE 40120, 101st PRIZE 46541, 102nd PRIZE 30509, 103rd PRIZE 24987, 104th PRIZE 43634, 105th PRIZE 13452, 106th PRIZE 14149, 107th PRIZE 32833, 108th PRIZE 28888, 109th PRIZE 17207, 110th PRIZE 40216, 111th PRIZE 32847, 112th PRIZE 139 79, 113th PRIZE 3865, 114th PRIZE 35226, 115th PRIZE 30151, 116th PRIZE 7608, 117th PRIZE 233, 118th PRIZE 32633, 119th PRIZE 31765, 120th PRIZE 28825, 121th PRIZE 19343, 122nd PRIZE 33338, 123th PRIZE 15491, 124th PRIZE 14680, 125th PRIZE 11134, 126th PRIZE 39939, 127th PRIZE 45204, 128th PRIZE 31952, 129th PRIZE 26555, 130th PRIZE 5070, 131th PRIZE 12570, 132nd PRIZE 5085, 133rd PRIZE 31509, 134th PRIZE 39674, 135th PRIZE 24105, 136th PRIZE 29059, 137th PRIZE 45129, 138th PRIZE 10135, 139th PRIZE 27536, 140th PRIZE 26279, 141th PRIZE 1539, 142nd PRIZE 12768, 143rd PRIZE 26444, 144th PRIZE 31223, 145th PRIZE 29589.