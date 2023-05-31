Alquería evolves whole milk to the “Super creamy”

In line with the commitment to continue offering the best quality with 100% milk, Alquería evolves its whole milk to a ‘Super creamy’, in order to provide Colombians with a unique alternative in the market that meets their expectations of consuming a more creamy product.

This evolution is the perfect complement to a portfolio of seven varieties, which offers a type of milk for each consumer according to their consumption and purchase needs or preferences. Currently, the alternatives offered by Alquería are framed within the milks of the world of Original Flavor ‒to which the ‘Super creamy’‒ and the milks of the world of Easy Digestion.

with our milk ‘Super creamy’ We want to honor that longing that many Colombians have for the flavor of farm milk, with a product that makes its creaminess its main attribute to conquer the palates of thousands of consumers. With this launch, we hope to continue growing solidly in the category as has been done to add more Colombians to the 6 million households that already consume our products today,” he said. rafael alvarezGeneral Manager of Alquería.

milk ‘Super creamy’ It complements Alquería’s milk portfolio that has the “Quality Chekd” seal of quality, being the only company in the dairy sector to obtain this certification, which guarantees a world-class product thanks to its high standards.

It should be noted that Alquería’s commitment to quality begins with accompanying the more than 10,000 farmers with whom the brand works today, as well as verifying the entire value chain.

This is how the company continues to innovate with quality products and a high nutritional level. “Today we have the preference of Colombians because we have won their hearts by delivering products that they can trust due to their tradition, quality and high nutritional level.” Alvarez pointed out.