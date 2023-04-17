ALS high incidence on the island, the Region approves the PDTA. Councilor Doria: “A model has been defined to guarantee patients the best care and treatment”

This is what is contained in the new PDTA for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, approved by resolution by the Giunta Solinas on the proposal of the Councilor for Health , Carlo Doria.

Cagliari, 15 April 2023 – A single diagnostic therapeutic assistance path for all people affected by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in Sardinia, able to define the guidelines for the correct integrated management of the patient and the government of continuity of care throughout the regional territory. This is what is contained in the new PDTA for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, approved by resolution by the Giunta Solinas on the proposal of the Councilor for Health, Carlo Doria.



There are currently around 300 people with ALS on the island, according to estimates. “Epidemiological studies in the Sardinian population – declares councilor Doria in reference to this neurodegenerative pathology – record higher data than the national average, both for the incidence (in our territory the people affected by ALS every year are between 2.5 and 3.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, against the national figure of 2.16 per 100,000 inhabitants), and by prevalence (18 per 100,000 inhabitants against a national figure between 6 and 8 per 100,000 inhabitants). We are talking about a disease that presents considerable complexity, not only due to the high commitment of multi-professional assistance required by the regional health service, but also due to the psychological impact on the sick person and his family”.



“The PDTA – underlines councilor Doria, in relation to the forty-six-page document approved by the Council – represents an important result at the conclusion of an in-depth and accurate work carried out by the Regional Commission for ALS, with the participation of patient associations, capable to provide concrete indications to guarantee the taking charge of the person in all phases of life and evolution of the disease and to define operational methods of assistance and collaboration with the primary care teams”.



“The objective of the PDTA is to ensure a homogeneous healthcare model throughout the region, to ensure the best possible care of people within our healthcare system. With the Directorate General of the Department and the support of the Regional Commission, we will guarantee the application of the PDTA by the healthcare companies and we will carry out monitoring activities to evaluate its homogeneous adoption throughout the territory”, concludes Councilor Doria.