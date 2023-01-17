For universities such as 985, it is too easy for graduates to find employment, and it can even reach a level of nearly 100%. Recently, well-known universities such as Tsinghua University, Shanghai Jiaotong University, and Jilin University released the employment quality report of the 2022 graduates, announcing the employment situation of graduates.

According to the Tsinghua University 2022 Graduate Employment Quality Report, as of October 31, 2022, the graduation destination rate of Tsinghua University’s 2022 graduates is 98.0%. Statistics show that Tsinghua University has 8,003 graduates in 2022, including 3,197 undergraduates (39.9%), 2,657 masters (33.2%), and 2,149 doctoral students (26.9%). Among them, there were 5135 boys (64.2%) and 2868 girls (35.8%), the ratio of male to female was 1.8:1.

In addition, according to the statistics of the whereabouts of graduates, 28.3% of Tsinghua University’s fresh graduates choose domestic advanced studies, 7.1% go abroad (border) for further study, 52.5% sign tripartite employment, and 10.1% have flexible employment.

At Shanghai Jiao Tong University, as of November 30, 2022, the graduation destination rate of 2022 full-time graduates of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (including the School of Medicine) has reached 97.61%, and the employment rate of going to national key industry units is 71.08%.

As a “double first-class” university located in Northeast China, Jilin University has a total of 17,373 graduates in 2022. As of August 31, 2022, the overall graduation destination implementation rate of 2022 graduates is 85.86%, among which, the graduation destination implementation rate of undergraduate graduates is 83.69%, and the enrollment rate is 43.38%. The graduation destination implementation rate of master graduates is 88.90%, the agreement and contract employment rate is 65.69%, and the enrollment rate is 10.65%.

More and more college students choose to study for postgraduate study. For example, in Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University, as of December 1, 2022, the total number of graduates in the class of 2022 is 8,002, and 6,692 of them have confirmed their graduation destinations, with a graduation destination implementation rate of 83.63%.

In Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, key fields such as communications, information technology, finance, aerospace and military industry are the main employment flows. There are a total of 7,410 graduates of the school in 2022. As of October 31, 2022, the graduation destination implementation rate of the school’s 2022 graduates is 91.73%.

In terms of major employment units, undergraduate graduates cover key fields such as communications, information technology, finance, aerospace and military industry, among which the top three are China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom; postgraduate graduates cover communications, information Key areas such as technology, finance, aerospace and military industry, government agencies and institutions, etc., are specifically distributed by Alibaba, Huawei, Tencent and ByteDance.