Also the voluntary associations of Vasto involved in the coordination for the Giro d’Italia

Great expectation of the Pink Caravan in Vasto. This year, for the 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia, the involvement in support of the forces of order and of the Civil Protection was requested, including voluntary associations coordinated by the municipal COC. Will participate: the Avis Comunale di Vasto, the Odv Ricoclaun, the Anteas del Vastese Odv, the ADA association, the Italian Red Cross, the Amici di Zampa Odv Association, the Anffas onlus Vasto, the Agesci Vasto 1 with bosses and boys of the “Shalom” Clan, the Adriatic Association for immigrants, the Sacred Thorn Brotherhood and Gonfalone both 7 and 8 May with the task of supporting the organization and managing the arrival of the “pink caravan” in the city in the best possible way.

On Monday 8 May in the morning in Piazza Pudente the following associations will be present with their stands: Avis Comunale Vasto, Odv Ricoclaun, Anteas del Vastese Odv, the Ada association, the Italian Red Cross, Amici di Zampa Odv Vasto, Anffas Onlus Vasto , Clan “Shalom” Agesci Vasto 1 .

This time too, it will be an opportunity for the third sector of Vasto to express the social value and function of voluntary work as an expression of participation, solidarity, pluralism and constructive contribution within the local community.

99 volunteers will be involved in the 2 days, the gesture of assigning the operator code n. 100 BC Thomas Mascitelliof the Un Buco nel Tetto Association, recently passed away and a permanent presence on previous occasions for the involvement of volunteers.

