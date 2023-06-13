Also today afternoon weather alert, yellow criticality – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 13 – The regional Civil Protection has also issued the yellow weather warning for thunderstorms throughout Campania from 2 to 9 pm today.



Sudden and intense precipitation will be possible with rapid evolution. On a local scale, i.e. in some points of the territory, thunderstorms could have a particular intensity and give rise to phenomena of hydrogeological instability.



There may also be hail, lightning and gusts of wind. (HANDLE).

