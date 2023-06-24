Alsweiler Gartenmeister (83) shares secrets of success for perfect tomatoes

At a glance

The Association of Horticultural Societies Saarland / Rhineland-Palatinate invites you to the “Day of the Open Garden Door” on Sunday, June 25th. The following gardens are open in the district of St. Wendel:

Alsweiler: Barbara and Berthold Groß, Tholeyer Straße 43 a, phone (0 68 53) 52 50, leisure garden with shrubs, summer flowers, rose arch, tree and berry fruit, pond with bridge, fountain, raised bed with cold frame, tomato house, pavilion, insect hotel, swallow high nest, two 25 square meter insect meadows; Otzenhausen: Inge Decker, Mariahütter Straße 33, 1000 square meter garden with ornamental pond, various flower beds, oasis of well-being with several seating areas; Landhaus Spanier/Anja Faust-Spanier, Hochwaldstraße 40, commercial and ornamental garden, vegetables, perennials and fruit grow, with a healthy ecological coexistence being the priority; Sitzerath: Landgasthof Paulus Paradiesgarten, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Buchenweg 16 to 18 (behind the house), telephone (0 68 73) 9 10 11, six-corner raised beds, hill beds, ideas for bed borders, hop screens, runner beans, herb garden, grass -Potatoes, currant spirals, Celtic plants, power stones, beekeeping, earth dragons, composting toilets (www.landgasthof-paulus.de – open all day on June 25); Oberthal: Sabrina Jochum, Hauptstrasse 11, telephone (01 70) 4 04 53 42, large, insect-friendly family garden, with vegetable garden, small bodies of water, classic perennials and roses, habitat for people and animals; Güdesweiler: Fruit and horticultural association, Am Gombach/Bliesener Straße extension, chairwoman Doris Naumann, telephone (0 68 54) 14 28, diverse herb garden with medicinal and aromatic herbs, perennial borders and woody plants, an enrichment of the environment of the association’s own wine press; Heidrun and Markus Biegel, extension of Bliesener Straße in front of the dog training ground/directions by email to [email protected], EM self-sufficient garden, large kitchen garden, vegetable beds, raised beds, tomato and cucumber house, fruit trees, berry bushes, flower beds, bee colonies, im Garden mainly effective microorganisms are used in various products, which are also presented and explained; Niederkirchen: Christian-biblical garden / Protestant parish, Pfarrer-Wienold-Platz 2, telephone (0 68 56) 2 41, more than 100 biblical plants located at Margarethenkirche, plants related to Christian and monastic tradition, references to biblical stories (signposted), 11 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. guided tours with Pastor Werner, 10 a.m. church service; Niederlinxweiler: Katrin Puhl, Hasenbruch 27, newly created family garden with animal husbandry, old fruit trees and herb beds, about 1000 square meters, dogs must be kept on a leash due to free-ranging chickens.