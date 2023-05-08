Home » Altay’s 38-year-old striker Marco Paixao is the sole owner of the summit – Sports News
News

Altay’s 38-year-old striker Marco Paixao is the sole owner of the summit – Sports News

by admin
Altay’s 38-year-old striker Marco Paixao is the sole owner of the summit – Sports News

Altai wearing a jersey Marco Paixaocontinues to be the most important goal weapon of the black and white team in Spor Toto 1st League this season. Portuguese football player Altai He made 32 appearances in the league with his jersey and scored 19 goals. In this process, the 38-year-old player became the top goal scorer of his team, Spor Toto In the top scorer race in the 1st League, Kabongo, who played for Sakaryaspor and scored 18 goals, also surpassed Kasongo. Thus, the experienced striker sat alone at the top of the league’s top scorer race.

on the other hand Marco Paixaobefore the Denizlispor match played yesterday Altay Sports Club head Ayhan DundarHe received the number 100 jersey and a plaque for entering the 100s club from Turkey.

Click for Other Sports News

See also  Chen Wei emphasized at the mobilization and deployment meeting of the third round of inspection work of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee: Carry out the third round of inspection work of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee and strive to answer the "political answer sheet" of inspection work

You may also like

The hearing on the Supreme Court Practice and...

The hate narratives | The New Century

Xi Jinping Meets with Representatives of the 10th...

The new »Water« theme week has started |...

Andy Murray wins first title since 2019

The harsh images captured by the Hostile Zone...

Stone Age heritage from the surface of a...

Billboard honored Shakira as the Woman of the...

Glory to another door of Cesar

Xi Jinping will host the China-Central Asia Summit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy