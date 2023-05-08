Altay’s 38-year-old striker Marco Paixao is the sole owner of the summit – Sports News

Altai wearing a jersey Marco Paixaocontinues to be the most important goal weapon of the black and white team in Spor Toto 1st League this season. Portuguese football player Altai He made 32 appearances in the league with his jersey and scored 19 goals. In this process, the 38-year-old player became the top goal scorer of his team, Spor Toto In the top scorer race in the 1st League, Kabongo, who played for Sakaryaspor and scored 18 goals, also surpassed Kasongo. Thus, the experienced striker sat alone at the top of the league’s top scorer race.

on the other hand Marco Paixaobefore the Denizlispor match played yesterday Altay Sports Club head Ayhan DundarHe received the number 100 jersey and a plaque for entering the 100s club from Turkey.

Click for Other Sports News