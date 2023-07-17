Alteration of public order in Nando Marín

In the afternoon of this Sunday, there was a disturbance of public order in the Nando Marín urbanization, south of Valledupar. The event was recorded on amateur video.

According to the first information, the authorities went to attend to a novelty when they were received with stones and other elements, a situation for which uniformed men had to defend themselves from the attack.

Apparently, several people were injured who were taken to a care center.

“There were several minutes of confrontation, unfortunately these cases are registered almost daily in this sector. You have to have a strong hand with these subjects who are leading the disturbance,” said a resident of Nando Marín.

