This weekend, Invías scheduled a new closure of the Depresión – La Sierra – Rosas roadfor maintenance, improvement and adaptation works.

The entity stated that The road is closed to the traffic of all types of vehicles from 04:00 in the afternoon this Friday until 08:00 in the morning of Monday, March 6with the purpose of carrying out maintenance, improvement and adaptation works of the corridor that allow the safe transit of users.

The commander of the Cauca Police, Colonel José Ricardo Archila pointed out that “The road will be enabled again in the south-north direction, that is, Pasto – Popayán, from 8:00 in the morning until 4:00 in the afternoon.” next Monday.

The intervention tasks consist of repair of sections affected by the constant passage of motor vehicles, especially heavy loads, and widening of curves.

advances in variant

In turn, after the unblocking of the road by communities in the area that request relocation, progress is being made at a good pace in the construction works of the Pan-American Highway connection.

In this stretch of work continues about two kilometers paving.

He further reported that on the 30-meter bridge that is part of the road, the installation of the protection railings was completed that will provide security conditions to users.

The work It would be delivered in the second week of March as reported by the institution.

