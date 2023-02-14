In order to guarantee mobility between the departments of Cauca and Nariño by alternate route, it will remain open at night for the next few days.

In this sense, Colonel José Ricardo Achila, commander of the Cauca Police, reported that the El Bordo-La Sierra-Rosas toll road is enabled at night between 6:00 p.m. following.

The road was open this Monday night until early Tuesday morning in the south-north direction.

And for this Tuesday, the schedule will be the same in the north-south direction.

Colonel Archila stated that “on Tuesday, February 14, it will be in the north-south direction from six at night to six in the morning, that is, Rosas-La Sierra – Peaje el Bordo.”

The officer also said that the road is for vehicles not exceeding ten tons.

He also indicated that the road is closed during daylight hours in order to carry out maintenance and adaptation work on the road.

variant

On the other hand, and after a tour carried out over the weekend from the Rosas sector to La Depresión, led by the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, and the director of Invías, Juan Alfonso Latorre, the national government guaranteed that for the This new route will be ready on February 20.

It was indicated that on that date passability will be given for tractor-trailers with a 30-meter bridge, the road will be put into service, in affirmed, in only one direction.

Photo: Invías

Comments