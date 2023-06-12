Home » Alternate road to Simón Bolívar avenue in Valher recovers its original direction
In response to the concerns of the merchants and residents of Valher, the Department of Traffic and Mobility, following the guidelines of the mayor Diego Ramos, decided to once again change the direction of the alternate road to Simón Bolívar avenue, in order to optimize traffic. in the city and avoid affectations to local commerce.

The administrative director of the city’s Department of Transit and Mobility, Rodrigo Perlaza, explained that a meeting was held with the participation of representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, merchants from the sector and a commission appointed by the Municipal Council, with the aim of evaluate a possible solution to the problems faced by merchants due to the change of direction of the road.

“The Department of Transit is going to generate a procedure in which the two conditions that exist at this moment are unbalanced, which is respect for the local road of Carrera 17, which was being affected with a high vehicular impact because there were many citizens who They used this auxiliary roadway to avoid the congestion on Simón Bolívar Avenue, violating the parameters of the National Traffic Code, which establishes that circulation must take place through arterial and collector roads and not through local roads. In this sense, a change of road direction will be generated from the Ara sector to the Señor Patata restaurant, in order to generate adequate circulation for merchants, “he explained. pearl.

In this sense, the road direction change will be made from the Ara sector to the Señor Patata restaurant, to guarantee a fluid and safe circulation in the area, while meeting the needs of local merchants.

