Alternative energy: MV is making little progress in expanding wind power | > – News

Status: 07/18/2023 9:00 p.m

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, comparatively few new wind turbines are still being built on land. There are around 28,500 wind turbines in operation throughout Germany and 1,835 in the north-east.

As the German Wind Energy Association and VDMA Power Systems announced on Tuesday in Berlin, only twelve new wind turbines with a total output of 49 megawatts were installed in the northeast in the first half of 2023. In the neighboring state of Schleswig-Holstein, which has been recording high growth rates for years, ten times as many new wind turbines were installed in the same period: 125 with a total output of almost 600 megawatts. This puts Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania at the bottom of the list in the north.

“>

Wind power growth nationwide at 1,325 megawatts

As can also be seen from the published data, 331 new wind turbines with a total output of 1,565 megawatts have been built on land nationwide since the beginning of the year. Since a quarter of these wind turbines replaced old systems with a lower output, this results in a net increase of 1,325 megawatts. In the middle of the year, around 28,500 wind turbines were turning in Germany, 1,835 of them in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. According to the Federal Statistical Office, wind power contributed a good 32 percent to electricity generation in Germany in the first quarter of 2023, making it the most important single source.

Further information

According to preliminary information from the industry, eleven new wind turbines have been installed since the beginning of the year. Nine old ones were dismantled in the same period. more

Because the expansion costs are passed on to the electricity prices via the network charges, people in MV have to pay significantly more. more

The German Wind Energy Association (BWE) criticizes the sluggish pace of wind energy expansion in MV

According to a decision by the competent authority, twelve plants may not be built – for reasons of bird protection. more

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s climate protection minister instructs authorities on how to deal with objections from preservationists. more

According to federal regulations, wind power must be possible on 2.1 percent of the state’s area by 2032. more

This topic in the program:

North Magazine | 07/18/2023 | 19:30 o’clock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

