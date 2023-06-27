alternative used to send remittances to Ecuador

ECONOMY

Migrants are constantly searching for cheaper, less bureaucratic and more effective ways to send money to relatives. The digital economy is gaining ground.

Cryptocurrencies offer a cheaper and more effective option to transfer remittances.

Ecuador is the second country in the region, during the last two years, to present a growth in the flow of remittances transferred with 31%, only after Guatemala, according to figures published by the World Bank.

This increase in remittances has also gone hand in hand with the use of cryptocurrencies in economies such as Ecuador. This is because a large number of companies dedicated to digital currencies, with a presence in Latin America, activated the possibility of making cryptocurrency transfers from the United States to different countries and withdrawing the money in the local currency.

Traditional shipping routes are expensive for most migrants and lose billions of dollars a year to intermediaries, so less money reaches family members in countries of origin.

According to Dilip Ratha, head of the General Knowledge Association on Migration and Development, “the high costs of money transfers reduce the benefits of migration.”

In Ecuador, a growing use of cryptocurrencies has been detected to manage the money of migrants. This partly explains why the percentage of people in contact with cryptocurrencies in the Ecuadorian economy is almost four times higher than the Latin American average. / The time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

