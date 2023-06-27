Home » alternative used to send remittances to Ecuador
News

alternative used to send remittances to Ecuador

by admin
alternative used to send remittances to Ecuador

ECONOMY

Migrants are constantly searching for cheaper, less bureaucratic and more effective ways to send money to relatives. The digital economy is gaining ground.

Cryptocurrencies offer a cheaper and more effective option to transfer remittances.

Ecuador is the second country in the region, during the last two years, to present a growth in the flow of remittances transferred with 31%, only after Guatemala, according to figures published by the World Bank.

This increase in remittances has also gone hand in hand with the use of cryptocurrencies in economies such as Ecuador. This is because a large number of companies dedicated to digital currencies, with a presence in Latin America, activated the possibility of making cryptocurrency transfers from the United States to different countries and withdrawing the money in the local currency.

Traditional shipping routes are expensive for most migrants and lose billions of dollars a year to intermediaries, so less money reaches family members in countries of origin.

According to Dilip Ratha, head of the General Knowledge Association on Migration and Development, “the high costs of money transfers reduce the benefits of migration.”

In Ecuador, a growing use of cryptocurrencies has been detected to manage the money of migrants. This partly explains why the percentage of people in contact with cryptocurrencies in the Ecuadorian economy is almost four times higher than the Latin American average. / The time.

See also  Parolin: "Those attacked cannot be asked to give up their weapons"

You may also like

When a school project ends with a “love...

This is how the medal table goes in...

Iván Duque was confronted by a journalist United...

Boizenburg traditional company insolvent | > – News

El Salvador qualifies for the Long Board final

Two ministries lost $119.497 million of public resources

This is how your own four walls stay...

SV Ried brings attacking midfielder from Slovenia

Vía Vela receives athletes from the Central American...

“Prada allowed the signing of a contract by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy