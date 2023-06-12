Home » Altheim was the musical center of brass band music
Altheim was the musical center of brass band music

Altheim was the musical center of brass band music

For three days, the town of Altheim was the musical center of brass band music.

The Altheim town band celebrated its 70th anniversary and just as many guest bands came to congratulate and play music.


Image: Vorich

On Sunday morning, 13 bands took part in the march classification, five in the highest performance level “E” with a show program. The jubilant town band presented an A, which not only stands for Altheim, but also for Andreas Zeilinger, Altheim’s staff leader, who ended his staff leader’s career after ten years and thus it also stands for A as in the beginning. All bands achieved more than 90 points and thus an award. The Trachtenmusikkapelle Palting with conductor Eva Staudinger achieved the highest number of points with their performance in “D”, namely 95.57. In “E” it was the Musikverein Höhnhart with staff leader Josef Reinthaler and 93.85 points. The performance of all the music bands at the ceremony was also impressive.

