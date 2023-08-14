Although he did not oppose the theft, the criminal shot a young businessman in the face in Valledupar

Crime does not let up, this time, the victim was Felipe Díaz Gámez, a well-known businessman in the city and owner of the Frutopping restaurant, who was shot in the face with a traumatic weapon in the middle of a robbery.

The violent episode occurred on Saturday afternoon in the Casimiro Maestre neighborhood, after Díaz had just arrived at a birthday party in the aforementioned sector.

According to versions of the relatives, the young businessman and also a singer was putting on the costume of the mascot of his establishment, when a subject who was mobilizing on a motorcycle, approached him demanding his belongings, to which the young man agreed, however, this was not enough for the criminals, who shot him before fleeing.

Felipe Díaz Gámez, young and renowned businessman, owner of Frutopping and singer. Photo: Taken from social networks

“It was not enough to steal his cell phone, but he shot him. Since he was going to appear in the Casimiro Maestre neighborhood, (…) he had a costume of the Frutopping mascot, which meant that the fiber with which the costume is made did not allow the bullet to completely go through his face,” said Shelene. Diaz, sister of the victim.

After the incident occurred, Díaz was taken by a relative to a care center, but halfway there they met an ambulance, which was the one that later transferred him to the Laura Daniela clinic.

“At this moment he is stable and out of danger. But, apparently, he will undergo surgery, because the wound did affect his face,” Shelene Díaz stressed.

Faced with these facts, the authorities indicated that they are relying on the sector’s security cameras, to clarify the facts, identify the offender and proceed with his capture.

“ALL WENT WELL”

Through social networks, Felipe Díaz reported that he is already in the recovery period after a reconstruction operation on the lower left lip, due to the injury caused by the impact of the traumatic weapon.

Felipe Díaz after the left lower lip reconstruction operation. Photo: Taken from social networks

“Everything went well for the glory of God and his prayers,” said Valentina Fernández, the businessman’s wife, through her networks, thanking her for the messages of affection from her friends and followers.

“I wish you recover soon”, “God giving you victory in the surgery you are going to have”, “I hope you get better soon”, are some of the messages written by followers, which can be read on their social media accounts .

