Although it looks terrible, it has permission

In Dosquebradas, on Via La Romelia and before the roundabout, the natural landscape has changed in such a way that it caught the attention of passers-by in the sector. Many or few will remember the thick vegetation that between native and bamboo trees gave a kind of welcome when you got off Santa Rosa.

For just over a week, a truck has been parked at the aforementioned site to collect the cut logs, so very concerned people began to send their concerns to this means of communication. Indeed, on the tour last Saturday it was possible to verify the state of deforestation that the place presents. Immediately afterwards, the concern was transferred to the director of Carder, who stated that he had notified the environmental patrols to initiate an investigation into the case.

all in order

The respective inquiries were then made and it was found that through technical concept No. 0564 of the Sectoral Environmental Management process area, dated March 8, 2023, the owner of the La Esperanza lot located in the Agua Azul de Dosquebradas village, requests the authorization of forest use.

The area of ​​this property corresponds to 9,000 square meters and the Environmental Corporation reviewed it in the Geocarder Map Library, which showed that it was not registered in a zone within a protected area and did not have any environmental restrictions.

And although in the POT of the year 2000, which is still in force until the Council of Dosquebradas approves the one that is currently being evaluated by the Territorial Planning Council, the use of this land is consigned as La Romelia Expansion Zone (ZER), for industrial, commercial and service use. This is how the rules of the game are so far and you have to respect them.

legal aspects

As everything explained above does not correspond to any type of license, but to a technical concept, within the same Corporation another procedure had to be completed and for this reason it was referred to Carder’s legal advisory process, which was delivered on December 22. March of this year.

Resolution No. 0587 authorized the single forest use, requested by the owner of the land and it was verified that the space did not have uses prior to this request. But the owner did not follow the recommendation made to those responsible for installing a notice during the term of execution of the works, project or activity, whose minimum dimension is one meter by 70 centimeters, which must be located in a visible place from the most important public road, on which the development or construction that has been the object of the permit faces or limits. The billboard must indicate at least: The Resolution through which CARDER made the environmental grant, the name or business name of the holder of the Resolution, the address of the property subject to the environmental grant, and the description of the environmental grants made. For this reason those who passed by thought the worst.

Cipher

38 tree individuals of 13 species and 1,114 bamboo culms is the total forest resource that was used.

Given

Forest exploitation means the extraction of products from a forest and includes the obtaining, until the moment of transformation.

water resources

During the presentation of the new POT, Mayor Diego Ramos said that the little that remained of wetlands had to be saved and although this guadual was in a private space, it is impossible to deny that it made some contribution to the Agua Azul stream that is part of the sub-basin from the Dosquebradas stream, which supplies water to the Otún river basin.