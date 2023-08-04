Home » Although they hired him for $212 million, there is no school transportation in San Diego
Although they hired him for $212 million, there is no school transportation in San Diego

On Thursday morning, parents and students took over the San Diego City Hall to protest because since the July 10, when the students returned, they do not have transportation or food school.

For almost a month, students from all corregimientos have ‘come down’ by bike because there is no school transportation. Sometimes we have to eat and not to transport the childrens”, recounted Yaniris Puello, mother of students.

In the corregimiento Los Brasiles also went out to protest and blocked the road. “ANDWe are protesting in order for them to solve us the school transport of our children who treat us as if we did not exist and do not give us a solution for anything. They gave us some snacks and they were over. Our children deserve respect“, he pointed Rosa María Cadena, community leader of said corregimiento.

William Baquero, Secretary of Planning of the Mayor’s Office, assured that they will hold a discussion table with parents. “This is a sixth category municipality, there are few resources. To hire school transport, normally the departmental entity makes us some contributions. In this second semester it was not possible and that is why we are limited to hire. But the administration is doing the management to guarantee the provision of this service”, assured the official.

In April 2023, San Diego City Hall hired the school bus for $212 million with a term up to December 31, 2023. He was awarded to the San Diego Afterschool Temporary Union 2023.

