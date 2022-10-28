ALTIVOLE. It is of five wounded, four young people and the driver of a small car, the balance of a road accident that took place shortly after 7 this morning, Friday 28 October, in Caselle d’Altivole. And bus articulated vehicle of the Mom, which carried dozens of students and commuters, collided with a car.

The fact happened in via Corazzin, not far from the intersection with via Laguna. Five people were injured, four bus passengers and the driver of a black Fiat Punto that crashed into a bus. The alarm at 118 he arrived at 7.06. The operators of the Treviso Emergency Operations Center immediately sent some ambulances to the scene.

It seems that the Mom driver, realizing the dangerous situation, to cushion the crash, swerved to the right, ending, after the impact with the Fiat Punto, against a light pole. On the spot, the firefighters and the carabinieri. The wounded were divided among the Montebelluna and Castelfranco hospitals.