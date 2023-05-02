Altmünster: Police officers as first aiders after the accident

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, a 73-year-old from the Gmunden district was on the B145 from Traunkirchen in the direction of Altmünster when she came into the left lane in the village of Nachsee for an unknown reason, then drove into the ditch and the curb of a bridge railing touched. Police officers who happened to be driving behind her carried out the first aid for the woman and alerted the emergency services. The 73-year-old was admitted to the Salzkammergut Klinikum Gmunden with injuries of an unspecified degree.

