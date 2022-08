Over ten centimeters of rain fell in an hour. An authentic “water bomb” hit part of the Val di Fassa in Trentino last night, causing landslides and the flooding of some watercourses. A situation that forced the civil protection to evacuate over two hundred people: a group of residents of Vigo di Fassa and Pera and about 150 tourists guests of two accommodation facilities in Pozza, where there have been numerous subsidence of the land.