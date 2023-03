On February 13, the mayor’s office of Alto Baudó began the process to hire the optimization of the aqueduct system of the township of Puerto Echeverry, for a value of 1,028 million pesos.

The township of Puerto Echeverry currently has a gravity aqueduct system in poor condition, since it has not been working for more than seven years.

This forces the population to use the water from the Dubaza river, which is one of the most polluted in the department of Chocó.