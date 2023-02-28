The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), responsible for coordinating humanitarian responses to emergencies, reported that 4,436 people from 26 communities of the Embera Dóbida Jurubirá Chorí Reserve, the Tearate Biakirudé Reserve and the San Francisco de Cugucho Community Council (Alto Baudó), have been confined since January 2023.

The crisis arises from the confrontation between members of the ELN and the Clan del Golfo for control of the territory.

It adds that there have been acts of violence such as attacks, theft of civilian property such as bread crops, poultry and poultry; threats against the population, risk of recruitment, use and use of children and adolescents by both illegal armed groups, cases of Gender Based Violence (VBG) and sexual violence (SV) towards girls and women between the ages of 12 and 21 years and the installation of Antipersonnel Mines (MAP).

Consequently, the population has faced limitations to carry out activities of fishing, hunting, food gathering in bread crops, water collection and the development of cultural activities. There is a high impact on the mental health of children and women -mainly indigenous- due to constant fear and anxiety.

Between January 2022 and January 2023, seven massive events (four lockdowns and three mass displacements) have been reported in the municipality of Alto Baudó, where more than 28,000 people have been affected.